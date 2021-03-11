Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €47.94 ($56.40) and last traded at €47.56 ($55.95). Approximately 285 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.48 ($55.86).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

About Isra Vision (ETR:ISR)

As of June 24, 2020, Isra Vision AG operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Copco AB.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Isra Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isra Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.