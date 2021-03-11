Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ISUZY opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.