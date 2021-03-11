Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

