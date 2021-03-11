Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Shares Up 5.4%

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.42. 135,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 50,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITMR. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

The firm has a market cap of $409.47 million, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

