ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ITT worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $88.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

