ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.68

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.68 and last traded at $88.66, with a volume of 1598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,951,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

