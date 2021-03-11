ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ITVPY traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 1,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

