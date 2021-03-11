ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010. ITV has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

