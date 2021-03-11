Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) were down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.97. Approximately 1,666,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,599,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 14.37.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

