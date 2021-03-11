IWG (LON:IWG) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

IWG (LON:IWG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 425 ($5.55). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

IWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

IWG traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 348 ($4.55). 2,360,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,397. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

