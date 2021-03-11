IWG (LON:IWG) PT Raised to GBX 330 at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IWG. Barclays began coverage on IWG in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of LON IWG traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 348 ($4.55). 2,360,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,397. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.49.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.