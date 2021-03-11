IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IWGFF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. IWG has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.