J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 830.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $159.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.