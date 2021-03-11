J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $171.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $151.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

JBHT stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.00. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,703. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $164.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

