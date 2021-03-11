J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $171.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $151.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,703. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $164.30. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.