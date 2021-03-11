J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.36

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 215.36 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.10). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 234.90 ($3.07), with a volume of 4,653,036 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,174.50.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

