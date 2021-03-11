J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $46.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,053.57. The company had a trading volume of 41,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,997.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,738.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

