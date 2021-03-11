J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.96. 173,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,752. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $110.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.