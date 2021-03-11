J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,215,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

