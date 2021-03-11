J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 3,573.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $58,636,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.53. 51,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.