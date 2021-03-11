J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 22,875 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,919 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

