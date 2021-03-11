J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 9,639 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,670,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,769,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,676 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 90,241 shares during the period.

NOBL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.79. 752,981 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

