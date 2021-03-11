Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $3.50 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $13.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

J opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

