Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $124.75 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

