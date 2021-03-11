Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,171 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

