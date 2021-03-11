Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $124.75 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

