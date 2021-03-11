Jacobs Engineering Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,409 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,104% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $124.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

