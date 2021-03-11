Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JADA opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Jade Art Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Jade Art Group
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.