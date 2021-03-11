Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JADA opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Jade Art Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

