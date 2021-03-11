Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) shares traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 5,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on JADSF shares. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.