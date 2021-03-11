Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 5,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

JADSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Investec assumed coverage on Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

