James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,692,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 325,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $17,712,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.