James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,079.77

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,079.77 ($14.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,232.66 ($16.10). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.55), with a volume of 51,799 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £599.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.77.

About James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

