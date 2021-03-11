James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Purchases 1,111 Shares of Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,998.50 ($19,595.64).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 1,282 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £153.84 ($200.99).

On Monday, January 11th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 1,376 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

LON:ARDN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 15 ($0.20). The stock had a trading volume of 23,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,634. Arden Partners plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.95 ($0.22). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

