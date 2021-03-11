James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

