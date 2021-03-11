Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 622.8% from the February 11th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Japan Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. 35,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,956. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 19.03%.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

