Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:JTTRY opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51.
Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile
