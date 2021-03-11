Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JTTRY opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.