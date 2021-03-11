Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 77.0% in February

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the February 11th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JAPAY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.42. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.