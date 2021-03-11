Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue Dividend of $1.28

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JAR stock remained flat at $GBX 62.50 ($0.82) during trading on Thursday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.39. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.39 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £449.91 million and a PE ratio of -120.89.
About Jardine Matheson
