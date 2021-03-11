Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue Dividend of $1.28

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JAR stock remained flat at $GBX 62.50 ($0.82) during trading on Thursday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.39. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.39 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £449.91 million and a PE ratio of -120.89.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.