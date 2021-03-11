JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Given a €18.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €18.20 ($21.41) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.60 ($20.71).

EPA:DEC opened at €21.00 ($24.71) on Thursday. JCDecaux SA has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.95 and a 200-day moving average of €17.07.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

