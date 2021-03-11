JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.18.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
