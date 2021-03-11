JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. JD.com has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.