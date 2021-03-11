JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 1.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $866,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

NASDAQ JD traded up $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 397,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936,990. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

