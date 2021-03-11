Jde Peets’ (JDEPF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JDEPF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jde Peets has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Jde Peets alerts:

Shares of JDEPF stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. Jde Peets has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41.

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.