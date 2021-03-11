Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €25.50 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.17 ($33.15).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €36.96 ($43.48). The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

