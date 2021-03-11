Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.