Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Everi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,084 shares of company stock worth $1,544,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.