Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

IFF traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.95. 1,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

