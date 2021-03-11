Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Properties of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 118,098 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,428,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.