Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RADA. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

RADA stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of 196.83 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

