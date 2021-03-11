Jefferies Financial Group Raises Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target to $13.50

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Atlas has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

