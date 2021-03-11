Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €134.02 ($157.67).

FRA LEG opened at €111.12 ($130.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €120.65. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

